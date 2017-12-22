Minneapolis man seeks foul revenge on porch thieves - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minneapolis man seeks foul revenge on porch thieves

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A Minneapolis man put his dog's excrement in an old iPhone box and placed the packaged box on his porch to teach the neighborhood thieves a lesson.

The package was stolen off his property within two days, so the man decided to replicate the prank. The packages of dog feces were stolen faster as the holidays approached.

The Star Tribune reports that the Minneapolis man first sought his foul revenge after neighborhood kids stole an envelope containing a $10 watchband from his front porch. He caught the theft on his home surveillance video camera.

As he continued to set up his surprise packages, he found that adults were inspecting neighborhoods in search of packages too.

He says he wasn't trying to be a crusader, but that the pranks took on a life of their own.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.