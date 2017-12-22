Stewartville man extradited back to Rochester, faces multiple ch - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Stewartville man extradited back to Rochester, faces multiple child molestation charges

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Stewartville man that fled the state while under investigation for child molestation has been extradited back to Rochester to face his charges. 

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Majed Ijong arrived in Rochester Thursday night. On Friday, he is scheduled to appear before a judge for his formal arraignment.

Ijong was wanted on warrants for two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a person under the age of 13, and two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim under the age of 13.

While authorities were investigating reports that Ijong sexually assaulted a young child, he left Minnesota, and traveled to California's Central Coast, where he has family. Ijong was on the run for nearly a month in California before being caught by the U.S. Marshals and the Pacific Grove Police Department.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.