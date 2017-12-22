Stewartville man extradited back to Rochester, faces multiple child molestation charges

A Stewartville man that fled the state while under investigation for child molestation has been extradited back to Rochester to face his charges.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Majed Ijong arrived in Rochester Thursday night. On Friday, he is scheduled to appear before a judge for his formal arraignment.

Ijong was wanted on warrants for two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a person under the age of 13, and two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim under the age of 13.

While authorities were investigating reports that Ijong sexually assaulted a young child, he left Minnesota, and traveled to California's Central Coast, where he has family. Ijong was on the run for nearly a month in California before being caught by the U.S. Marshals and the Pacific Grove Police Department.