Rochester police searching for two suspects involved in armed robbery

Rochester police said a man was robbed at knife-point by two other men Thursday night.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was with another man when they stepped outside of an apartment building around 10:30. The apartment was located on the 600 block of 2nd Street Southwest.

The victims told police the two suspects came from behind armed with knives, demanding money from one of them. The suspects took a phone charger and a wallet containing more than $300 in cash.

The suspects are described as two black males ranging from their late teens to early 20's wearing dark hoodies. One suspect was described as 6'4" with a slender build. The other is said to be 5'8" and weighing about 120 pounds.