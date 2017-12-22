Iowa school principal becomes "Elf on the Shelf" after school ca - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Iowa school principal becomes "Elf on the Shelf" after school cancer fundraiser

Independence, Iowa -

If you were driving through Independence, Iowa Wednesday, you may have noticed a life-sized "Elf on the Shelf."

It was actually a school principal. 

The Saint John's Elementary School principal told his students that he would go up on the roof, dressed as an elf, if they raised at least 500 dollars in coins. 

The students ended up raising more than 900 dollars for the Pennies for Patients program, a fundraiser to help raise money for cancer patients. 

The fundraiser was started by the school's librarian after she lost her 18-month-old granddaughter, Bailey, to Leukemia. 
 

