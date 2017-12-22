1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-90 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-90

Posted:
NEAR STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Interstate 90.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the rollover happened around 7:50 a.m. Friday in the westbound lane of I-90 near High Forest. A Ford Ranger, driven by Dean Knutson, 56, of Grand Meadow, was heading west when it lost control and rolled.

Also in the truck was Duane Barnes, 56, of Grand Meadow. Barnes was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Knutson was uninjured in the crash.

Stewartville Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted on scene.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.