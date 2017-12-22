1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-90

One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Interstate 90.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the rollover happened around 7:50 a.m. Friday in the westbound lane of I-90 near High Forest. A Ford Ranger, driven by Dean Knutson, 56, of Grand Meadow, was heading west when it lost control and rolled.

Also in the truck was Duane Barnes, 56, of Grand Meadow. Barnes was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Knutson was uninjured in the crash.

Stewartville Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted on scene.