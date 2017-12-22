Minnetonka police investigate armed kidnapping

UPDATE - Minnetonka Police have released new information on the suspect vehicle. The car they are asking people to be on the lookout for is a four-door silver Pontiac Bonneville. It has Minnesota plates - 947WWM.

ORIGINAL Story - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two people involved in an alleged kidnapping in Minnetonka.

The Minnetonka Police Department says witnesses saw Jahon Douglas kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Smith, at gunpoint at about 4 p.m. Thursday. It happened in an industrial area just northwest of where Highways 212 and 62 come together.

Witnesses said Douglas fled the scene in a gray or silver Pontiac Grand Prix. The vehicle has a rear spoiler and one broken headlight. Authorities did not immediately have license plate information, or the ages and hometowns of the two people.

Police say the gun used in the kidnapping has not been recovered so it's likely Douglas is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Minnetonka Police Department at 952-939-8500.