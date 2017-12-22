Former employee accused of sexually abusing girl at shelter - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Former employee accused of sexually abusing girl at shelter

Posted:
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

A former employee has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage resident at the Youth Emergency Services & Shelter in Des Moines.

Court records say 20-year-old Zachary Campbell, of Urbandale, is charged with sexual abuse and sexual misconduct. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Campbell. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29.

Polk County Jail records say he remained in custody Friday, pending $22,000 bail.

Shelter officials say Campbell no longer works there.

