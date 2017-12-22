Person dies in rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County

One person is dead, another in jail, after a single vehicle accident this morning.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, deputies responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover accident in the 24000 block of 190th street near Rockford in rural Cerro Gordo County this morning.

They found a 2008 Dodge Ram in the north embankment, it had rolled several times.

The passenger of the vehicle was ejected from the truck and died on the scene.

The driver of the dodge, Thomas Parcher, 28, of Charles City, was charged with homicide by vehicle and is being held at Cerro Gordo County jail on $25,000 bond.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until relatives are notified.