Police find man on after month-long search

Sheriff's deputies found a man they had been searching for since mid-November on December 19.

The Department of Corrections issued a warrant for 24-year-old Albert Joe Ryans, of Rochester, after they say he had violated his parole. He was previously convicted of a Felony Possession of a Firearm and a drive-by shooting.

He was found on the 800 block of 6th Avenue Southeast.

30-year-old Ashley Grande, of Rochester, was charged with aiding an offender, but has since been released.