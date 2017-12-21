3 arrested after Rochester drug raid finds large amount of drugs

A major drug bust in Northwest Rochester lands three people in jail after police said they found several drugs, cash, and a shotgun.

According to the Rochester Police Department, several different drugs were found when a search warrant was served Wednesday morning. A seven-year-old child was also found in the home during the search, leading to one of the suspects to be charged with child endangerment.

The raid happened Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., in a residential part of 13th Avenue Northwest.

During the raid, officers recovered a large amount of various narcotics, including 18.5 ounces of powdered cocaine, 14.6 ounces of marijuana, 178 dextroamphetamine pills, 50 xanax pills, and 1 gram of MDMA. Officers also found $12,000 in cash and a shotgun.

By the end of the operation, three arrests were made. Two of them are brothers. Cole Peterson, 26, Kyle Peterson, 32, and Jennifer Nou, 27. All are from Rochester.

Cole is being charged with First Degree Sales and Possession of a Controlled Substance, as well as having a firearm by a known controlled substance abuser. Kyle is being charged with First Degree Sales and Possession in addition to Child Endangerment, for having a seven-year-old in the home. Nou is being charged with Second Degree Sales and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Police said the search led them further narcotics in a storage unit off of Highway 14 West.