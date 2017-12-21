Throwback Thursday: a 1940s Rochester holiday office party - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: a 1940s Rochester holiday office party

Posted:
(KTTC) -

Holiday office parties are common this time of year.

Even 70 years ago, employees at the Olmsted County Courthouse gathered to celebrate, as this photo taken just a couple of days before Christmas in 1948 shows. 

Interestingly, this happens to be the first picture taken with a new camera that was furnished to the sheriff's office, which was intended to be used in obtaining evidence.

 It's probably safe to say this picture only shows evidence of holiday cheer.

This photo comes from the archives at the History Center of Olmsted County. 
 

