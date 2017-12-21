TRACKING: Flurries Friday morning, then temperatures dip for weekend

UPDATE: Aside from sloppy, slippery roads today in the wake of Thursday's snow producing storm system (1-4" in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin), things are looking a little more peaceful today to round out the week.

After some morning flurries, skies will slowly clear off as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm only a couple of degrees under the late December sun with high temperatures in the low to mid 20s expected.

A cold front will swing through the region tonight, ushering in slightly colder air for the weekend. Look for sunshine Saturday with high temperatures in the upper teens followed by increasing cloud cover Sunday and some lower 20s.

A stronger cold front will bring a chance of very light snow showers or flurries for Christmas Eve Sunday night, but little if any accumulation is expected. The coldest air mass of the season so far will move in for Christmas Day and even with sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the single digits.

After a frigid Tuesday, a weak storm system looks to bring a little light snow for Thursday of next week. Otherwise, it's looking like a bright, frigid stretch of weather with high temperatures in the single digits and teens and some sub zero morning temperatures to round out 2017.

_______________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: The storm system we've been watching all week long is finally here and for much of the area it will bring a coating of snow that will ensure a white Christmas.

Light snow will spread eastward across the area through the morning and midday hours, hanging around into the evening as this system moves through Iowa. On its north side, the main snow band will produce a narrow strip of one to three inches of accumulation, mainly along and north of Interstate 90. Along the border to the south and in north Iowa, accumulation will be less than an inch with perhaps a little freezing drizzle mixing in at times.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20s with a slight northeast breeze.

Light snow will continue tonight, but little additional accumulation is likely and temperatures will drop back into the teens.

Friday looks like a decent day with just a couple of light snow showers or flurries early in the day followed by a little afternoon sunshine and high temperatures will be in the 20s. Colder air will settle in behind a cold front Friday night and high temperatures over the weekend will be in the teens.

There's also another chance of very light snow that looks to roll in along a potent cold front Christmas Eve Sunday night, but little if any accumulation is likely.

We'll have cold sunshine Christmas Day with single digit highs expected and it looks like temperatures will be in the single digits and teens all week long.