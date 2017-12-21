Family of slain Australian concerned about US investigation - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Family of slain Australian concerned about US investigation

Posted:
(AP) -

The family of an Australian woman fatally shot by a police officer in the United States in July has demanded a more rigorous probe into the incident after a Minnesota prosecutor cast doubts on the initial investigation.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman last week said investigators "haven't done their job" in relation to the shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond by Officer Mohamed Noor in Minneapolis.

Reading a statement to media in Sydney, Damond's father John Ruszczyk says her family was deeply concerned about the possibility "the initial investigation was not done properly, and with the greatest integrity or sense of completeness."

He says they "implore Mr Freeman and the prosecutor's office to continue to pursue a rigorous investigation and examination of evidence of the events leading to Justine's death."

