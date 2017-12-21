St. Paul police investigating shooting death

St. Paul police are investigating a shooting death.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the city's West Seventh neighborhood.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says the man died at the scene. One man has been arrested.

Linders says it's possible the shooting was an accident, but officials won't know until the investigation has run its course.

The man's death was the 22nd homicide of the year in St. Paul.