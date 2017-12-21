Purple vs. Green showdown at the red kettle Thursday

One of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL takes to the red kettle Thursday in Rochester.

The Vikings play the Packers this weekend on KTTC, but before the game, the Salvation Army is once again hosting a competition to see which fan base is the most generous.

Donate on behalf of either team at specially marked kettles in downtown Rochester or Hy-Vee Crossroads Thursday.

In years past, Vikings fans have easily dispatched their Wisconsin counterparts.

That's not unlike what might happen on the field this weekend.