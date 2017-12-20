Founder of Rosa Parks Charter High School retiring

A man who helped students in Rochester find success for more than two decades is announcing his retirement.

The founder and administrator of Rochester's Rosa Parks Charter High School, Jay Martini, is retiring at the end of this year.

Martini first opened the "Rochester Off Campus" school in 1993.

Six years later it became an official charter school.

Earlier this year it was renamed Rosa Parks Charter High School.

Martini started the school to give kids who didn't fit in at traditional schools a more welcoming place to learn.

The school is planning a retirement party for him next April.