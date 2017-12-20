Filipino-American Association of Rochester sings to Transplant H - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Filipino-American Association of Rochester sings to Transplant House guests

Posted:
By Erin O'Brien, Anchor
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Guests staying at the Gift of Life Transplant House had a special treat Wednesday night. 

The Filipino-American Association of Rochester sang to the guests at dinner.

Rochester Home Infusion organized the event to spread some holiday cheer for those waiting on life-saving transplants over the holiday season. 

"They're here, they're traveling from all over the nation, sometimes from other countries and they're away from their family and this is one way of us bringing in Rochester to them and embracing them as part of our community," said Joselyn Raymundo, Founder and Owner of Rochester Home Infusion. 

Rochester Home Infusion sponsors several dinners each year at the Transplant House, and it always has one around the holidays. 

