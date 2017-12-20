Parental drug use now number one reason for children in foster care

New numbers from the state show drug abuse by parents as the number one reason for children being sent to foster care.

The Department of Human Services study shows 27.1 percent of all first-time foster care cases from 2016 are for substance abuse.

That's ahead of alleged child neglect.

Drug exposure, including for unborn children, is on the rise.

Last year, 1,330 children were exposed to alcohol and other drugs while in the womb. The state says that's up 113 percent over 2012.

The state hopes this information will be a warning sign for lawmakers and others to step up efforts against substance abuse.

Human Services commissioner Emily Piper says the good news is most children in foster care last year returned to their parents or primary caregivers.