Local rescue advocate accused of taking dog from garage

The head of the Camp Companion rescue organization, Michele Quandt, is facing a felony charge for taking a dog from a couple's garage in Elgin.

Wabasha County Court officials said Quandt failed to appear at a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Quandt, who KTTC has featured on the NewsCenter multiple times to help find homes for animals, is facing a charge of second degree burglary for the incident that happened on October 27.

It all began with a dog named Rena, who according to a Facebook post on the Camp Companion Volunteers page, Quandt helped place with a new family.

In her post, Quandt said she received a call from a neighbor, concerned that the dog was essentially living outside in the cold weather.

Quandt said she drove to the home where Rena was and knocked on the door. No one answered.

The post indicated she found a dog bed she had given the family covered in snow.

She said she saw the dog in the open garage, wet and cold.

She reportedly knocked again, then took the dog, leaving a note saying the dog deserved better.

According to the criminal complaint, the owners called the Sheriff's office and indicated the dog had access to the yard from the garage.

Authorities found no official complaint made about the dog.

Quandt's post revealed she returned Rena as instructed.