Major changes in MN law expected in order to conform with new federal tax policy

Republicans are celebrating a historic win after the House and Senate passed a $1.5 trillion dollar tax cut bill that massively cuts tax rates for corporations -21 percent, from 35 percent - provides new breaks for private businesses and reorganizes the individual tax code. The GOP tax bill is the biggest tax overhaul since Ronald Reagan was in office and is President Donald Trump's first major legislative victory.

Rep.Greg Davids (R-Preston) supports the bill and expects to work over the coming months with researchers and top tax budget officials towards a bipartisan conformity package.

"I'm big on conformity, it just makes it so much better, so much smoother, so much easier for Minnesotans to file their taxes," said Rep. Davids. "Now, this tax bill that's passed today, doesn't go into effect until 2018. So, we're in pretty good shape there. We don't go back into session until February 20th, so on this tax bill we will have plenty of time to work on it."

Davids, who chairs the House tax committee says this is a much needed tax relief for working Americans who will see more in their paychecks as early as February.

"The House tax committee has a lot of work to do, but I'm looking forward to working on a bipartisan basis with republicans and democrats to make this work for everybody," said Davids.

In Washington, the bill passed along party lines in the Senate, 51-48. The House passed the bill Tuesday, but still required a second vote Wednesday. The second vote was successful with no Democrats backing it and 12 House GOP members voting no. The measure now heads to the Trump's desk for his signature.

Many of the tax breaks for individuals have an expiration date, set to comply with Senate limits on how much their legislation could add to the nation's deficit. However, Republicans say a future Congress will extend the cuts or make them permanent.