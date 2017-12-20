UPDATE: Michigan man attempted to impersonate bank customer, leading to chase from Houston to Rushford

Two men from Michigan are jailed in Caledonia after deputies chased them from Houston to Rushford and arrested them on Monday.

Houston Police Chief David Breault said he got a call from Bremer Bank in Houston at 10:05 a.m. Monday when Deonte Williams, 22, of Warren, Michigan tried to withdraw $8,000 from an account.

The bank employee said Williams was using a North Dakota driver's license for Joshua Broesam-Lerenz for the transaction, but the bank employee knew him personally as a white man with blonde hair and Williams was obviously not him.

After being confronted by the police chief, Williams ran out the bank's front door with the chief chasing after him on foot around the downtown area. That's when Williams got into a getaway car and a companion--Anthony Jones, 26, of Lathrup Village, Michigan--drove them west out of town with Houston County Sheriff's deputies in pursuit. Deputies used stop sticks to take out one of the front tires of the getaway car but it kept on heading west anyway.

The men were eventually stopped in Rushford by the high school football field and now are jailed on a number of felony charges.