UPDATE: Michigan man attempted to impersonate bank customer, leading to chase from Houston to Rushford

The bags are packed, now it's time to hit the road and try to make it to your destination in time for the holidays. Especially because this time of year, bad traffic can land any of us on the naughty list.More >>
The sand mix is to help cars and pedestrians gain traction when moving through driveways or sidewalks.More >>
One house's holiday display in Byron is drawing some visitors and spreading Christmas cheer.More >>
A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress could change the way law enforcement interacts with sexual assault victims. "My main goal is to get this bill passed," said 23-year-old Abby Honold. She was raped three years ago when she was a student at the University of Minnesota.More >>
Some help has arrived at Stewartville schools: money that help with the school's negative lunch balances. We shared with you last month the story of how negative lunch accounts resulted in having meals thrown away and replaced with an alternative meal, under an Unpaid Meal Charge Policy.More >>
With city leaders and elected officials showing their support for Mayo workers, another political figure is standing with them today as well. Representative Tim Walz of the First Congressional District showed solidarity with Mayo hospital workers on Friday as they picket again after being locked out from returning to work for seven days.More >>
A Minneapolis man put his dog's excrement in an old iPhone box and placed the packaged box on his porch to teach the neighborhood thieves a lesson.More >>
If you were driving through Independence, Iowa Wednesday, you may have noticed a life-sized "Elf on the Shelf." It was actually a school principal. The Saint John's Elementary School principal told his students that he would go up on the roof, dressed as an elf, if they raised at least 500 dollars in coins. The students ended up raising more than 900 dollars for the Pennies for Patients program, a fundraiser to help raise money for cancer patients. ...More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Majed Ijong arrived in Rochester Thursday night.More >>
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was with another man when they stepped outside of an apartment building around 10:30. The apartment was located on the 600 block of 2nd Street Southwest.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the rollover happened around 7:50 a.m. Friday in the westbound lane of I-90 near High Forest.More >>
According to the Rochester Police Department, several different drugs were found when a search warrant was served Wednesday morning.More >>
A prostitution sting in Rochester resulted in the arrest of four men, including a Mayo Clinic visiting researcher.More >>
