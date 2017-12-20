Mayo Albert Lea workers locked out from returning to work

A day after striking on the job in Albert Lea on Tuesday, some Mayo Clinic workers were indeed locked out from their jobs for seven days as Mayo officials said they would be.

In response to the seven day lock-out, which happens to run through Christmas Eve and day, members of SEIU and workers picketed again on Wednesday.

SEIU members and Mayo workers stood outside the hospital on the public side walk on Wednesday morning after they were locked out from returning to work.

They tried to go back to work following Tuesday's strike.

SEIU members said Mayo management and security met the group of 79 including nurses, housekeepers, and other workers at the front door and told them they cannot return until December 26.

"Like so many people in Minnesota I have great respect for Mayo, but they're making a big mistake here," said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. "And this is the holidays, this is the Christmas season, you don't lock out your people, you don't mistreat your people ever you certainly don't do it at this time of year."

After unfruitful negotiations over contracts that all parties could agree on, SEIU members voted last month to strike.

And on Tuesday, they held a one-day Unfair Labor Practice strike and a demonstration for 12 hours, for better contracts.

"I will always be grateful to Mayo for the great care they gave my mother when she was dying. She died at Mayo in Rochester," said Simon. "I'm grateful for that it's not that I'm not. It's just that Mayo is made up of a lot of different aspects but one of the key aspects is its people. And like any great institution you gotta treat your people right."

Workers say their contracts, being negotiated, aim to have them work ten to 12 hour days instead of eight hours, and would take away health benefits from part-time employees.

"There's so many of us that have part time jobs, and childcare, and helping our parents, and that would make things tough for us," said Utility worker Dave Larson. "It's frustrating, I'm sure it's frustrating for both sides but they're not getting back to us as far as the the contract."

In a statement, Mayo said the lock-out is needed due to the hospital's contract for temporary employees, brought in to replace striking workers.

Mayo adds they have a one-week contractual commitment with the replacement workers, and that General contract workers who chose to strike on Tuesday were fully aware they would not be allowed to go back to work until December 26, and that no one has been taken by surprise by the lock out situation.