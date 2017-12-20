Sen. Franken sets resignation date - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Franken sets resignation date

Posted:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) -

Sen. Franken has set the date of his resignation.

According to a Sen. Franken spokesperson, he will resign on January 2, 2018. The Senator-Designate, Tina Smith, is scheduled to be sworn in on January 3.

Sen. Franken's resignation comes after multiple women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

