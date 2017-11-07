UPDATE: Police arrest material witness after two bodies found in Mason City

The Mower County Sheriff's Office and Austin Police are continuing their search for Dennis Hanson, who has been gone since Monday morning. After getting word that Hanson was spotted south of Austin, they used the help of a State Trooper helicopter, along with a drone from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, and a bloodhound.More >>
According to the police, at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, the department conducted a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of 27th Street Southwest, in Mason City, Iowa.More >>
The Kenyon Police Department confirmed the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene along with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Emergency room doctors often prescribe opioids for pain relief. But many patients don't need these powerful, and potentially addictive, medications.More >>
According to Rochester police, they stopped Antonio Howard, 36, of Rochester, after a traffic violation on the 1600 block of 15th Avenue Southeast.More >>
The University of Minnesota Rochester holds its annual State of the Campus address Tuesday. It's a chance for school leaders to reflect on the school's progress as it celebrates ten years of learning.More >>
A large piece of metal smashed through the windshield of a woman's car as she was traveling in Maple Grove, highlighting the dangers of unsecured loads.More >>
A Byron man is recovering in the hospital Monday after a drone found him clinging to life in a field. The 84-year-old man told his wife he was going hunting around 3:45 Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Austin Police Department is searching for a 72-year-old man. Dennis Hanson was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday at his home before being reported missing by his family, police said.More >>
The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says the investigation into alleged misconduct by its former president is now complete. In August, former Membership Director Judy Braatz sent a letter to the board, accusing then-President Rob Miller of discriminating against her.More >>
