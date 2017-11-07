Police discover two bodies in Mason City, asking for help in locating material witness

Mason City police are asking for the public's help in locating a material witness after two bodies were found in a home.

According to the police, at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, the department conducted a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of 27th Street Southwest, in Mason City, Iowa. When officers went inside the home, they found two bodies.

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in locating Codie Michael Matz, 25, of Mason City. Police say Matz is wanted as a material witness in the ongoing investigation.

In the press release, the police say Matz may be armed and suicidal.

Police believe Matz is driving a dark green 1996 Chrysler Sebring, with the Iowa license plate number: LE007.

Matz was last seen in the Mason City area around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Matz is encouraged to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.