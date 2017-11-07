Death investigation underway after body found in Kenyon - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Death investigation underway after body found in Kenyon

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -

 A death investigation is underway in Kenyon.

The Kenyon Police Department confirmed the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene along with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are on the scene of a person who was found deceased outside an apartment building.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

Police believe there is no danger to the community.

