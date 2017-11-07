Patients treated with Ibuprofen had same amount of pain relief after two hours as those treated with opioids, says new study

Emergency room doctors often prescribe opioids for pain relief.

But many patients don't need these powerful, and potentially addictive, medications.

Researchers from Albany Medical College in New York followed more than 400 adults who came to the E.R. with a sprain or fracture.

According to the report, patients treated with Ibuprofen and Acetaminophen had the same amount of pain relief after two hours than those treated with opioids.

Experts say these findings suggest there are effective alternatives to opioids, which are involved in thousands of overdose deaths each year.