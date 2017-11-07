Patients treated with Ibuprofen had same amount of pain relief after two hours as those treated with opioids, says new study

The Kenyon Police Department confirmed the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene along with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.More >>
According to the police, at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, the department conducted a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of 27th Street Southwest, in Mason City, Iowa.More >>
Emergency room doctors often prescribe opioids for pain relief. But many patients don't need these powerful, and potentially addictive, medications.More >>
According to Rochester police, they stopped Antonio Howard, 36, of Rochester, after a traffic violation on the 1600 block of 15th Avenue Southeast.More >>
The University of Minnesota Rochester holds its annual State of the Campus address Tuesday. It's a chance for school leaders to reflect on the school's progress as it celebrates ten years of learning.More >>
A large piece of metal smashed through the windshield of a woman's car as she was traveling in Maple Grove, highlighting the dangers of unsecured loads.More >>
A Byron man is recovering in the hospital Monday after a drone found him clinging to life in a field. The 84-year-old man told his wife he was going hunting around 3:45 Saturday afternoon.More >>
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department is reminding deer hunters to be extra vigilant this season and to be on the lookout for any signs of a long time missing man.More >>
The Austin Police Department is searching for a 72-year-old man. Dennis Hanson was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday at his home before being reported missing by his family, police said.More >>
According to the police, at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, the department conducted a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of 27th Street Southwest, in Mason City, Iowa.More >>
The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says the investigation into alleged misconduct by its former president is now complete. In August, former Membership Director Judy Braatz sent a letter to the board, accusing then-President Rob Miller of discriminating against her.More >>
