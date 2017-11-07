Suspect tries running from police after caught with drugs, arrested soon after

Emergency room doctors often prescribe opioids for pain relief. But many patients don't need these powerful, and potentially addictive, medications.More >>
According to Rochester police, they stopped Antonio Howard, 36, of Rochester, after a traffic violation on the 1600 block of 15th Avenue Southeast.More >>
The University of Minnesota Rochester holds its annual State of the Campus address Tuesday. It's a chance for school leaders to reflect on the school's progress as it celebrates ten years of learning.More >>
A large piece of metal smashed through the windshield of a woman's car as she was traveling in Maple Grove, highlighting the dangers of unsecured loads.More >>
A Byron man is recovering in the hospital Monday after a drone found him clinging to life in a field. The 84-year-old man told his wife he was going hunting around 3:45 Saturday afternoon.More >>
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department is reminding deer hunters to be extra vigilant this season and to be on the lookout for any signs of a long time missing man.More >>
Monday is a big day for Winona-based Fastenal. 65 Fastenal employees were in New York City this morning to step on the NASDAQ stage for the ringing of the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The event is in celebration of two milestones. Fastenal is celebrating 50 years in business and 30 years on the NASDAQ Market. Every employee with at least ten years of service to the company (that's 2,700 current team members) could enter a drawing to win a trip to New York City for Monday's ...More >>
A suburban Des Moines mother accused of leaving her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe has pleaded not guilty.More >>
A Byron man is recovering in the hospital Monday after a drone found him clinging to life in a field. The 84-year-old man told his wife he was going hunting around 3:45 Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Austin Police Department is searching for a 72-year-old man. Dennis Hanson was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday at his home before being reported missing by his family, police said.More >>
The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says the investigation into alleged misconduct by its former president is now complete. In August, former Membership Director Judy Braatz sent a letter to the board, accusing then-President Rob Miller of discriminating against her.More >>
The Rochester city council met Monday Night for public hearings including some that impact the future of downtown. The future of the Armory Building and the 9-story hotel where the American Legion building is now, were both on the line.More >>
A large piece of metal smashed through the windshield of a woman's car as she was traveling in Maple Grove, highlighting the dangers of unsecured loads.More >>
