Suspect tries running from police after caught with drugs, arrested soon after

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

 A brief foot chase ends in a drug arrest in Southeast Rochester.

According to Rochester police, they stopped Antonio Howard, 36, of Rochester, after a traffic violation on the 1600 block of 15th Avenue Southeast. The officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana, and began to search their vehicle.

During the search, he discovered a draw-string bag that contained more than half a pound of synthetic cannabinoid, plus 45 grams of marijuana.

Howard took off after the officer tried to arrest him but was caught a block down the road.

He faces multiple sales and possession charges, plus a fleeing on foot charge. 

