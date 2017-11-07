UMR Celebrates ten years of learning

The University of Minnesota Rochester holds its annual State of the Campus address Tuesday.

It's a chance for school leaders to reflect on the school's progress as it celebrates ten years of learning.

Interim Chancellor Lori Carrell will lead a panel discussion with alumni, current students, faculty, and staff on the topic "UMR: Passion and Purpose."

Carrell took over August 1st, after Stephen Lehmkuhle retired. Lehmkuhle had served as chancellor since the school's founding.

The address begins at 11:30 at the DoubleTree Hotel.