UMR Celebrates ten years of learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The University of Minnesota Rochester holds its annual State of the Campus address Tuesday.

It's a chance for school leaders to reflect on the school's progress as it celebrates ten years of learning. 

Interim Chancellor Lori Carrell will lead a panel discussion with alumni, current students, faculty, and staff on the topic "UMR: Passion and Purpose."
Carrell took over August 1st, after Stephen Lehmkuhle retired. Lehmkuhle had served as chancellor since the school's founding.  

The address begins at 11:30 at the DoubleTree Hotel. 

