New trial date for man already convicted of attempted murder

A new trial starting date has been scheduled for a northern Iowa man already convicted of attempted murder.

Court records say the attorney for 53-year-old Mark Retterath had requested the delay and an order to move the trial out of Mitchell County. The new starting date is May 21. The records don't show that a new trial location has been selected.

Retterath, of Osage, is accused of committing sexual acts against the will of a man while acting as the man's Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor in 2015.

In the other case, Retterath was found guilty in August of sexual abuse, attempted murder and solicitation to commit murder. Investigators say he planned to kill the victim with the poison ricin after the man reported sexual abuse to authorities.