Austin town hall meeting brings child care issues to light

Finding child care has become a big problem facing many rural communities in Minnesota.

On Monday, people in Austin tackled the issue, as parents and city leaders came out for the issue at hand, a shortage in child care.

Factors creating this shortage are the increasing number of women in the workforce, more people working odd hour jobs or holding multiple jobs and businesses failing to recognize the importance of child care to their employees.

The town hall focused on presenting the problems and some solutions to gauge the community's opinion on what can realistically be done to solve it.

"What we're trying to accomplish is really to get the community to engage in a discussion about possible ways to solve this issue. We're bringing some potential solutions to the table and we want the community to react to that to give us their opinions...whether those are going to be feasible opportunities," said Director for First Children's Finance, Gertrude Matemba-Mutasa.

First Children's Finance helped to facilitate this event by providing statistics on the issue and also ideas for how to solve it, while also taking in advice and criticism on their solutions.

Although no decision on how to combat the issue was reached on Monday, organizers of the meeting say its important to have a consensus from the public before moving forward.