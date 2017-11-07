Rochester City council decides on downtown developments

The Rochester city council met Monday Night for public hearings including some that impact the future of downtown.

The future of the Armory Building and the 9-story hotel where the American Legion building is now, were both on the line.

The 9-story hotel, Civic on First, saw a bit of a setback today after council voted to continue the discussion until next meeting.

The main issue with this development got down to how people would access the hotel from the road.

The developers suggested two options including a pull off lane from Civic center drive.

There was no traffic study done on that option which led to the decision to continue.

As for the armory, city council voted to make it a tax increment finance district.

The building was valued at $675,000 but will be sold to the Castle Community for much less than that, around $250,000 the TIF district will make up for the difference.

But it will also benefit affordable housing.

"We believe it's going to take about $30,000 and make it available for affordable housing for the next 13 or 14 years," Council Member Michael Wojcik said."Our issues with affordable housing are substantial, and this is a very minor dent in the problem, but its some progress and the key is that whenever we have an opportunity that presents itself, take advantage of it. In this case we got a little bit more money set aside for affordable housing."

There was also discussion as to whether or not a Southwest Rochester home should be considered historic.

The historic preservation commission didn't place it on their list of protected buildings, but say the process wasn't properly followed.

But the Rochester conservancy, a local group, appealed their decision, or lack of decision rather.