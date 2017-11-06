Rochester Chamber of Commerce says investigation into alleged misconduct complete

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says the investigation into alleged misconduct by its former president is now complete.

In August, former Membership Director Judy Braatz sent a letter to the board, accusing then-President Rob Miller of discriminating against her. She claimed Miller was critical of the cost of her health insurance.

"Mr. Miller has significant difficulty working with women," Braatz said. "It is no secret that other strong women in the organization have left because of how Mr. Miller has treated them."

Miller then resigned, despite saying he couldn't believe believe the allegations.

"I didn't take this job for any other reason than I love the organization, and if by me being here, I'm hurting this organization, then that's kind of counter-intuitive, isn't it? So it's just time for me to leave," Miller said.

The Chamber brought in an independent outside investigator, and in an email sent to members Monday evening, Interim President Kathleen Harrington wrote the investigation is now finished. She said the outside investigator interviewed numerous current and past employees, then delivered a verbal report to the Board.

"The Board provided input and thoughts on the report and I will work with the Board of Directors, Chamber staff and members to utilize the information to continue to build the best workplace culture for the Chamber," Harrington wrote. "Our goal as a Chamber is to promote our members' interests and support a business climate that increases opportunity and economic growth. The Board and I are committed to a culture that reflects the values of the Chamber and its members."

