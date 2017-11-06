New Austin police officer sworn in - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New Austin police officer sworn in

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

There is a new Austin police officer preparing to protect the streets. 

Officer Tyler Allen Freeman, 21, was sworn in Monday.

He posed for a photo with Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger after the swearing in ceremony.

Officer Freeman is from St. Paul Park.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.