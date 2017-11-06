Rochester leaders work out future plans for city

The Rochester city council is considering finalization of the city's comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan acts as a guideline for most of the major decisions city leaders will have to make for decades to come.

This plan will help influence how the city develops in the next many decades by setting expectations for things such as zoning, housing and transportation.

For example, the plan hopes to transition to a bus rapid transit system for public transportation.

According to City Council President Randy Staver, it's important to get this right as Rochester is expected to see major growth in the near future.

"It's important that we grow intelligently though, we really don't want to see a vast amount of sprawl because that over-taxes the city's ability to keep up in terms of infrastructure. So, a great part of the strategy is how we grow and how we grow strategically and intelligently to accommodate the sort of population growth that we anticipate," said Staver

Because this affects so much of how the city will function, public input has been and will continue to be an important part of the comprehensive plan, it will be an evolving document.

A public hearing is scheduled for later in the month for the planning and zoning commission.

The previous comprehensive plan was put into place nearly 40 years ago.

