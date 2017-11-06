Triton School District turns to community for help with funding

Voters within the Triton Public School District will weigh in Tuesday, November 7th, on whether to approve an operating referendum.

The referendum is used to pay teachers salaries, buy supplies, and pay for the basic operation needs of the school.

Triton schools made cuts to the budget and staff last spring and are now turning to the community for help.

The operating referendum would need to pass in order to keep the school's current funding levels.

The school board has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $750 per student. This would result in an increase in property taxes.

Should this referendum pass, the funds would go towards continuing the schools current programs and not adding anything new.

As a result, school officials said they will be financially stable for the next 10 years.

If this levy does not pass Tuesday, it could lead to more cuts to programs and staff.

"We've had very good support over the last few years", said Triton Superintendent Brett Joyce. "We hope to continue that support and the support for our school district to allow our quality programming to continue for our students and staff."

Voters can cast their ballots in the Triton High School Media Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the operational levy, click here.