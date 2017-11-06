Blooming Prairie voters to decide if operational referendum continues

The Blooming Prairie School District is asking for the community's support in renewing its current operating referendum on Tuesday, November 7th.

The current operating referendum is one of three items that will be voted on in Tuesday's school board election.

The referendum provides money for the general fund, which is used to pay salaries, buy supplies, and keep the lights on.

The current operating levy has been in place since 2001 and is due to expire after the 2020 fiscal year.

In addition to supporting the current levy, the school board is also asking the community to support two other items.

The second item, if approved, would provide nearly $75,000 to the general fund to help fund technology. This would provide laptops to students in grades 11 and 12 and iPads for students in grades 7 through 10, along with classroom sets of iPads for younger grades.

The third item, if passed, would provide nearly $45,000 to the general fund to keep class sizes small.

Even though the small class sizes cost the district more than $50,000, the school board feels this is a good investment.

"It's just the matter of continuing to keep our district strong financially, and provide what we've been providing for the last 20 years", said Blooming Prairie Superintendent Barry Olson. "We feel it's very, very important to get this accomplished, and we are asking the community for their support."

There will not be an increase in taxes if voters choose to renew the current operating referendum.

However, if either or both of the other two items are approved, then there will an increase to taxes.

For more information on the operational levy, click here.