UPDATE: Rochester police sergeant taken to hospital after crash near downtown Rochester

UPDATE: A Rochester Police Sergeant is involved in a crash that happened just after noon Monday at the intersection of North Broadway and Civic Center drive.

According to police, Sergeant Eric Strop was driving Eastbound on Civic Center in an unmarked squad car. Witnesses told responding officers a silver mini-van ran a red-light going north on Broadway and crashed into the passenger side of Strop's car.

Strop was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Mary's for minor injuries.

The driver of the van, 37-year-old Fadumo Ahmed, was issued a citation for running the light.

