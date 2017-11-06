Police investigate crash near downtown Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police investigate crash near downtown Rochester

Posted:
By Nathan Nakama, Executive Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Police are investigating a crash that happened just after noon Monday at the intersection of North Broadway and Civic Center drive.

Witnesses told officers a silver mini-van ran a red-light going north on Broadway and crashed into the passenger side of a gray sedan going east.

Paramedics checked both drivers but they did not appear to have serious injuries.

The driver of the sedan happened to be a police investigator in an unmarked car.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.