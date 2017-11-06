Austin Police: Missing man likely alone and on foot - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin Police: Missing man likely alone and on foot

By Chris Yu, Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Austin Police Department is searching for a 72-year-old man.

Dennis Hanson was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday at his home before being reported missing by his family, police said.

Investigators believe he is alone and on foot because his vehicle was still at his home. Hanson was last seen wearing a teal jacket with gray lining, loose fitting red sweat pants, glasses and boots, according to police.

Anyone who sees Hanson is asked to call Austin Police at 507-437-9400 or your local law enforcement agency.

