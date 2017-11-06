Metal smashes through windshield on Minnesota interstate

A large piece of metal smashed through the windshield of a woman's car as she was traveling in Maple Grove, highlighting the dangers of unsecured loads.

The Minnesota State Patrol posted on its Facebook page several photos showing the metal piece lodged in the windshield, with one end reaching the steering wheel.

The State Patrol says a 38-year-old Minnesota woman was driving northbound on Interstate 494, near I-94 in Maple Grove, when the metal piece "flew off a nearby truck, bounced off the interstate, and through this motorist’s windshield." The incident happened in late October.

Fortunately, the driver only suffered a few small cuts, the State Patrol says. The driver of the truck has not been found.

"We can’t say this enough: Make sure anything you’re transporting is properly secured," the State Patrol wrote on its Facebook page. "Improperly or unsecured loads can kill people. Use ratchet straps or toe straps to make sure items are secure. It also doesn’t hurt to stop as you travel from point A to point B to make sure your load is still secure."