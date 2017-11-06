Metal smashes through windshield on Minnesota interstate - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Metal smashes through windshield on Minnesota interstate

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
Minnesota State Patrol Facebook page Minnesota State Patrol Facebook page
Minnesota State Patrol Facebook page Minnesota State Patrol Facebook page
Minnesota State Patrol Facebook page Minnesota State Patrol Facebook page
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A large piece of metal smashed through the windshield of a woman's car as she was traveling in Maple Grove, highlighting the dangers of unsecured loads.

The Minnesota State Patrol posted on its Facebook page several photos showing the metal piece lodged in the windshield, with one end reaching the steering wheel. 

The State Patrol says a 38-year-old Minnesota woman was driving northbound on Interstate 494, near I-94 in Maple Grove, when the metal piece "flew off a nearby truck, bounced off the interstate, and through this motorist’s windshield." The incident happened in late October.

Fortunately, the driver only suffered a few small cuts, the State Patrol says. The driver of the truck has not been found.

"We can’t say this enough: Make sure anything you’re transporting is properly secured," the State Patrol wrote on its Facebook page. "Improperly or unsecured loads can kill people. Use ratchet straps or toe straps to make sure items are secure. It also doesn’t hurt to stop as you travel from point A to point B to make sure your load is still secure."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.