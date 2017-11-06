Metal smashes through windshield on Minnesota interstate

Witnesses say a mini-van ran a red light and hit a sedan.More >>
The Austin Police Department is searching for a 72-year-old man. Dennis Hanson was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday at his home before being reported missing by his family, police said.More >>
A large piece of metal smashed through the windshield of a woman's car as she was traveling in Maple Grove, highlighting the dangers of unsecured loads.More >>
Last month, an Oelwein man celebrated a birthday he says he will never forget.More >>
A California auction house says a guitar that Prince used in the late 1980s and into the 1990s has been sold for $700,000 - the highest amount paid for one of the rock star's guitars.More >>
A Byron man is recovering in the hospital Monday after a drone found him clinging to life in a field. The 84-year-old man told his wife he was going hunting around 3:45 Saturday afternoon.More >>
A suburban Des Moines mother accused of leaving her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe has pleaded not guilty.More >>
Monday is a big day for Winona-based Fastenal. 65 Fastenal employees were in New York City this morning to step on the NASDAQ stage for the ringing of the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The event is in celebration of two milestones. Fastenal is celebrating 50 years in business and 30 years on the NASDAQ Market. Every employee with at least ten years of service to the company (that's 2,700 current team members) could enter a drawing to win a trip to New York City for Monday's ...More >>
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department is reminding deer hunters to be extra vigilant this season and to be on the lookout for any signs of a long time missing man.More >>
Minnesota health officials six of 17 people who contracted tuberculosis in Ramsey County have died, three as a direct result of the disease.More >>
A hunter in southwestern Minnesota is recovering after being accidentally shot on the opening day of the state's firearms deer season.More >>
Nearly 900 children were adopted from Minnesota's foster care system last year. But hundreds more are still waiting for families. So on Sunday afternoon, the Department of Human Services and MN ADOPT hosted the 20th annual Celebrate Adoption: Circus of the Heart at the Envision Event Center in Oakdale.More >>
Update on IBM's filings for property sales of Rochester campus.More >>
Authorities say 26 people were killed and about 20 others injured in the attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.More >>
