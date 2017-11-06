Prince guitar auctioned for $700,000 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Prince guitar auctioned for $700,000

Posted:
MGN: Online MGN: Online
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A California auction house says a guitar that Prince used in the late 1980s and into the 1990s has been sold for $700,000 - the highest amount paid for one of the rock star's guitars.

Julien's Live auction house, based in Los Angeles, anticipated the teal blue Cloud guitar would be sold for $60,000 to $80,000. Prince donated the guitar in 1994 to benefit Los Angeles earthquake relief. The buyer was not identified.

The Star Tribune reports the guitar has a letter of authenticity from Cloud guitar maker Andy Beech who made 31 guitars for Prince who died in April 2016 from an accidental drug overdose at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.