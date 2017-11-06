Police drone launched for missing Byron hunter, drone finds him wet and unresponsive in marshy area

Police drone launched for missing Byron hunter, drone finds him - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

NEAR BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Byron man is recovering in the hospital Monday after a drone found him clinging to life in a field.

The 84-year-old man told his wife he was going hunting around 3:45 Saturday afternoon. Three-hours later, the wife called authorities, after her husband hadn't returned. The wife told authorities the missing man had numerous medical complications. 

Deputies began the search in the 7100 block of Valley High Road Northwest. They located a vehicle about 200 to 300 yards off the road, stuck in mud in a field, but no sign of the hunter. Rochester Police launched its drone right away, with weather conditions preventing a helicopter to take to the skies.

Just after 9:30 Saturday night, the drone located the man using infrared technology. Police said he was found in a marshy area in the fetal position, soaking wet and unresponsive.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Mary's Hospital, where Monday he's listed in good condition.

Authorities said without the drone, he may not have survived. 

