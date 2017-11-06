Five years later, police ask for help in locating missing man

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department is reminding deer hunters to be extra vigilant this season and to be on the lookout for any signs of a long time missing man.

According to our sister station, WXOW, David Schroeder has been missing since September 22, 2012. Officers believed he left on foot from his home, not far from Oak Grove Learning Center, but never returned.

The Sheriff's Department is asking hunters to be watchful for any clothing, shoes or possible remains. He was last seen wearing a bright blue Journey Lutheran Church shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If anyone sees anything they feel might be connected to him, call the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department at 608-785-5942.