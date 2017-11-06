Winona-based Fastenal celebrates milestones by ringing NASDAQ opening bell

Monday is a big day for Winona-based Fastenal.

65 Fastenal employees were in New York City this morning to step on the NASDAQ stage to ring the opening bell.

The event is in celebration of two milestones. Fastenal is celebrating 50 years in business and 30 years on the NASDAQ market.

Every employee with at least ten years of service to the company (that's 2,700 current team members) could enter a drawing to win a trip to New York City for Monday's milestone celebration.

Fastenal sells a variety of industrial and construction supplies.

Monday is the fourth time Fastenal has rung the NASDAQ opening bell. Fastenal also opened the market in 2007, 2011 and 2014.