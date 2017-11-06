Musicians needed for 2018 Down by the Riverside concert series

Riverside Concerts is seeking local bands/musicians to play the opening slots at the Down by the Riverside Free Summer Concert Series.

All musical genres will be considered. Original material is encouraged.



Down by the Riverside Requirements:

1) Must have enough material to fill a 45 minute set,

2) Must provide own backline (on-stage instruments and amplification), and

3) Must be based in Southeast MN, or at least have one member with a direct tie (, e.g., "attended an area high school," "grew up on a farm in rural Doge County," etc.) to the 11 county region around SE MN (Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona).



To apply, please submit a press kit, or a link to an electronic press kit, that includes photos, bios, a song-list, and at least (3) three audio/video recordings.

Please also indicate the name of the city the band is based in. Be sure to include a contact person's name, phone, and e-mail.

Submissions should be postmarked no later than March 1, 2018.

Direct all submissions to:

Local Band Submissions

c/o Riverside Concerts

201 4th St. SE, Suite 170

Rochester MN 55904

info@riversideconcerts.com



By submitting a press kit, you are granting Riverside Concerts the right to share samples of your band's music with headliners who request approval of opening act rights. For more information, call (507) 328-2201 or e-mail info@riversideconcerts.com.



Visit us online at www.riversideconcerts.com.



