Hundreds of Minnesota foster children still hoping to be adopted

Nearly 900 children were adopted from Minnesota's foster care system last year. But hundreds more are still waiting for families.

So on Sunday afternoon, the Department of Human Services and MN ADOPT hosted the 20th annual Celebrate Adoption: Circus of the Heart at the Envision Event Center in Oakdale.

With 766 children currently in foster care waiting to be adopted, the event was a chance for the public to learn more about the adoption process -- by talking with adoptive families and professionals.

Last year, 868 kids were adopted from the state's foster care system, so organizers are confident the remaining children will find homes.

"Oftentimes, families say, 'Why would a 17-year-old or an 18-year-old need a family? They're about to become adults.' If you think about yourself when you were 18, I know I wasn't ready to be out on my own. We need families lifelong, and those are the families that we're looking for to adopt Minnesota's waiting kids," said Wendylee Raun with MN ADOPT.

One of the attendees at Sunday's event was Carol Ryan, who explained why being an adoptive parent is so rewarding.

"When you get them as babies, you can't help but fall in love with them. Once they're part of your family, it's hard to let go," Ryan said. "The love that I get from all my kids. Every day, all the little joys and just being called mom by all of them."

Over the past 20 years, 12,509 foster children in the state have been adopted, according to the Department of Human Services. Of the 766 kids who currently need adoptive homes -- 67 percent are children of color, 61 percent are siblings who need to be adopted together, and 30 percent are between 12 and 18 years old.

If you are interested in adoption, contact your local social service agency or visit MN ADOPT's website. You can also visit the Minnesota Department of Human Services' website.