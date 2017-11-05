Rochester Public Library celebrates Day of the Dead

Halloween is over, but now, some Rochester families are celebrating another holiday.

The Rochester Public Library hosted a "Day of the Dead" celebration Saturday and Sunday. "Day of the Dead" is a Mexican holiday that celebrates the lives of the departed.

Children and their families could decorate masks, create sugar skulls, and make paper marigolds.

There was also a "memory wall" where people could write down memories of loved ones who have passed away in the last year.

"We really are fortunate to be able to welcome all different cultures here into the library," said Karen Lemke, Head of Marketing and Community Engagement. "We're a very welcoming place, and we welcome ideas and we welcome different cultures and we welcome celebrating different celebrations."

This is the sixth year that the library has had the Day of the Dead open house. More than 300 children attended this weekend's event.