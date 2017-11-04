Former Fergus Falls teacher sentenced for child pornography - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Former Fergus Falls teacher sentenced for child pornography

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A longtime substitute teacher in Fergus Falls has been sentenced to five years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Authorities say that undercover agents discovered that Joshua Noble was active on an internet-based messaging service called Chatstep. He allegedly had more than 240 images of children under 12.

The 39-year-old Noble pleaded guilty in June to distribution of child pornography.

Noble also was ordered to pay $26,000 in restitution and pay a $5,000 special assessment to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund.

Noble subbed in Fergus Falls for about 15 years.

