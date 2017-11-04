Man hurt, 3 animals die in RV fire in Des Moines parking lot

A longtime substitute teacher in Fergus Falls has been sentenced to five years in prison on a child pornography charge.More >>
Authorities say one man was injured and three pets died after a recreational vehicle caught fire in a Walmart parking lot in Des Moines.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the number of female hunters is on the rise despite an overall decrease in hunting interest. Minnesota Public Radio reports that nearly 70,000 of Minnesota's 550,000 hunters are women, compared to 55,000 female hunters in 2010.More >>
The University of Minnesota is struggling to handle the largest freshman class the university has seen in almost 50 years. Minnesota Daily reports that the university enrolled almost 6,200 new freshmen this fall, in addition to almost 2,300 transfer students.More >>
About half a million people across Minnesota are hunting for deer, but Chronic Wasting Disease weighs heavy on their minds as well as the mind of the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR is requiring hunters to bring their deer to locations where they can be tested for the disease.More >>
A Boys and Girls Club board member reported Friday that the Kickstarter campaign ends on November 7th, but organizers are hoping to surpass their fundraising goal.More >>
She lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and many other major events. On November 5th, she'll celebrate her 103rd birthday!More >>
There's a limit of one walleye between 20 and 22 inches long, or one longer than 28 inches for Lake Mille Lacs.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that the state surpassed 300 deaths on Minnesota roadways this year. The four main factors that continue to contribute to the loss of life include alcohol, speeding, distracted driving, and unbelted motorists.More >>
She was a mother of a 2-year-old girl, and described by her friends as someone with a "huge heart." Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash near Rochester this week.More >>
If you take yard waste to the compost site in Rochester, you'll want to know about some changes.More >>
A months long investigation by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force ends in a drug arrest in Stewartville.More >>
For years IBM has been cutting its work force in Rochester, refusing to say how many people actually work at its sprawling northwest campus. Now, Big Blue is taking steps to subdivide its property and sell off its buildings. IBM has filed a "Land Development Application" to subdivide its 492 acres into three large lots and one outlot to be known as the Rochester Business Park "to facilitate and support the sale of the property."More >>
She lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and many other major events. On November 5th, she'll celebrate her 103rd birthday!More >>
